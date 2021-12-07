General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lifted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

NYSE GM opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.