Genesis Shards Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $120,698.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00058853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.40 or 0.08455923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,382.24 or 1.01552936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00077260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.