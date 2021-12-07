GenesisX Price Tops $0.0041 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $49,294.26 and approximately $146.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,136,955 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

