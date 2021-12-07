Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Genpact posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. 1,136,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,759. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 423.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 119,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 96,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Genpact by 40.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,126 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Genpact by 215.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

