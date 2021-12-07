George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.85

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.85 and traded as high as C$139.66. George Weston shares last traded at C$139.03, with a volume of 169,502 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.43.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.53 billion and a PE ratio of 46.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.10%.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.