Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a C$23.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.40.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.80. The company had a trading volume of 211,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,681. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.