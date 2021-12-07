Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been given a C$25.00 target price by investment analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.80. 211,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.59. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

