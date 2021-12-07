Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GEI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.33 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,681. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.59.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.