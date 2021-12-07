Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.40.

Shares of GEI traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 245,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.59. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

