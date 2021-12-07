Gibson Energy’s (GEI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.40.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.94. 102,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,259. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.59. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

