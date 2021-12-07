Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.67. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 1,949 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

