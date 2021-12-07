Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 189.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 315,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 181.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 34,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

GILD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.53. 152,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

