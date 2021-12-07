Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

