Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.68

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.68 and last traded at $102.32, with a volume of 14223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.50.

GVDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

