GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,925 by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,925 ($25.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.75) to GBX 1,555 ($20.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.62) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.99).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,566 ($20.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £78.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,483.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,443.23. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,604.40 ($21.28).

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.38) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,323.17).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

