Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

GBT opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 139,931 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 326,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

