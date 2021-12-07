Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.