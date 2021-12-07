Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £747,297.88 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.17.

Global Resources Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

