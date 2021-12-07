Global Social Chain (GSC) 1-Day Volume Tops $63,150.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $63,150.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

