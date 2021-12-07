Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Shares Up 4%

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 151,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 334,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Global WholeHealth Partners had a negative return on equity of 6,799.15% and a negative net margin of 22,474.87%.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.