GlobalFoundries Inc’s (NASDAQ:GFS) Quiet Period To End on December 7th

GlobalFoundries’ (NASDAQ:GFS) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 7th. GlobalFoundries had issued 55,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $2,585,000,000 based on an initial share price of $47.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GFS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

NASDAQ GFS opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.