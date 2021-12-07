GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GMS by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GMS by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.02. GMS has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

