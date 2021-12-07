Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 1.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 83,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,354,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 352,502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gold Fields by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

