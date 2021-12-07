Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 1.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 83,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,354,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.
GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
