Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $221,244.40 and $42,924.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

