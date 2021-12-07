Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,011,286 shares.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.33.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
