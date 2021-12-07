Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Golden Ocean Group worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.50%.

GOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

