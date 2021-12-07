Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.59. 115,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 69,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

