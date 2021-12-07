Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,227. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

