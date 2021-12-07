Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,771 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

