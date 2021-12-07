Gourmet Galaxy 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $584,516.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $584,516.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

