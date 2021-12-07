GoWithMi Trading 33.1% Lower This Week (GMAT)

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One GoWithMi coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoWithMi has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. GoWithMi has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $48,510.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00222855 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GoWithMi Profile

GMAT is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official website is www.gowithmi.com . GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

GoWithMi Coin Trading

