Grace & White Inc. NY Decreases Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of Enerplus worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Enerplus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

