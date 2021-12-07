Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,560 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.51% of Kimball International worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 107.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -450.00%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

