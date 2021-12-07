Grace & White Inc. NY Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 5.91% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 131.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

