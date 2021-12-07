Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.64

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

