Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.55

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$102.55 and last traded at C$102.50, with a volume of 46684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.38.

Several brokerages have commented on GRT.UN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

