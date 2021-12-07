Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $10.20. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $850,199.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 385,860 shares of company stock worth $4,510,217 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

