Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Trading Up 0.9%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 23,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 172,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

About Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF)

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.