GravityCoin Market Cap Hits $23,683.21 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $23,683.21 and $55.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.29 or 0.08425503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.03 or 1.01168696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00076945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,723,195 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

