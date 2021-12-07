GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). Approximately 3,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 140,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.98 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.12.

About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

