Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 13,384 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJNK. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 793,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25.

