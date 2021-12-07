Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 741 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

