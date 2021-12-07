Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 8,713 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

