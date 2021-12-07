Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day moving average is $222.61. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

