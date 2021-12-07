Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

