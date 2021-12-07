Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $15,586,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 115,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

