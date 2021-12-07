Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $180.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $157.01 and a one year high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

