Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 87,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

