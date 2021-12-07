Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

