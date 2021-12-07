Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.27% of Group 1 Automotive worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $206.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

